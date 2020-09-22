NCAA to revoke erring local airlines license over non-compliance with COVID-19 protocols

By Yunus Yusuf

Ikeja, Sept. 21, 2020 The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has threatened to revoke the license of domestic airline operators over non-compliance with the COVID-19 protocols of the Federal Government.

The NCAA Director General, Mr Musa Nuhu, issued the warning in a letter to all operators (DG39/20) with reference NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/267, dated Sept. 21, on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the title of the letter was “Non-Compliance with COVID-19 Protocols’’.

Nuhu said the warning was necessary because some domestic airlines had been flouting the protocols.

The director general added that continuity in that line would attract severe penalties, including revocation of approval.

According to him, the continuous non-compliance with the COVID-19 protocols will attract severe penalties up to and including cancellation of approval to resume domestic operations.

He said: “It has been brought to the notice of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority that some domestic airline operators have not been complying with the COVID-19 protocols.

“These protocols were released through All Operators Letter (AOL) DG035/20 ref. NCAA/DG/AIR/ 11/16/260, dated Sept. 4 and an Advisory Circular (AC) NCAA-AC-AMS-006, also dated Sept. 4.

“Approval for resumption of domestic operations are predicated on compliance with the above protocols.”

Nuhu added that this was a warning to all domestic operators who were not in compliance to desist from such acts immediately.