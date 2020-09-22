Morata set to leave Atletico Madrid and return to Juventus

Rome, Sept. 22, 2020 Spanish striker Alvaro Morata is close to rejoining Serie A champions Juventus on a transfer deal from Atletico Madrid, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

Juventus shared pictures on Twitter of the 27-year-old landing in Turin late Monday for medical tests.

He is expected to sign his contract on Tuesday.

Morata was with the Bianconeri for two seasons, winning the league title and the Italian Cup in 2015 and 2016.

In his first year for Juventus he played with Andrea Pirlo.

Pirlo is now with the Bianconeri and started his coaching career on Sunday as the reigning Serie A champions beat Sampdoria 3-0 in their season opening match.