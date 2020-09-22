Max Air to begin Jos-Abuja flight operations Sept. 28

By Martha Agas

Jos, Sept. 22, 2020 An Airline, Max Air, will commence commercial flight operations on the Jos/Abuja route on Sept. 28, the Plateau Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Dan Manjang, has said.

Manjang said in Jos that the flights had been scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

He said the operations followed the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Airline and the State Government on Sept. 1.

According to him, on the scheduled days, the aircraft will depart Abuja at 3:20 p.m. and arrive Jos at 4 p.m.

“Same days, the flight departs Jos at 4:45 p.m. to arrive Abuja at 5:25 p.m.

“By this development, interested passengers are encouraged to take advantage of the new opportunity for easier and faster connection between Plateau, the Home of Peace and Tourism, and Nigeria’s Capital, Abuja,” the commissioner said.

He said that Gov. Simon Lalong would inaugurate the Abuja to Jos flight on Sept. 28.

“In view of this, citizens of Plateau, businessmen, tourists, Nigerians, foreigners and all members of the public are called upon to take advantage of this new opportunity.

“Also, explore the wonderful economic and social opportunities in Plateau,” he said.