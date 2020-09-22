Kuje PDP inaugurates leaders of South-West group

By Gami Tadanyigbe

Kuje (FCT), Sept. 20, 2020 The Kuje Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the FCT, has inaugurated leaders of its South-West members members resident in Kuje Area Council.

The inaugurated chairman of the geopolitical zone, Amos Oluwaniyi, was sworn-in alongside nine other members of the party executives in the area.

Mr Clement Ojotene, a lawyer, administered the oath of office on the new executives at the Kuje Area Council township hall on Monday.

Mr Sunday Zaka, FCT PDP chairman, in a remark, said that the executives were saddled with the responsibility of uniting the party and bringing back members that defected to other parties.

According to him, PDP still commands huge supporters in the country and is battle ready to clinch power at the Presidential and local government levels come 2023.

“In order to have effective and successful party, we must have competent field workers who can execute any work assigned to them.

“I am urging every electorate in Kuje Area Council to remain focused and canvass votes for PDP at the Presidential and local government level.

“They should be resolute and remain law abiding for peaceful coexistence; PDP is united in Kuje and will remain so,” he assured.

Alhaji Mohammed Ismaila, the PDP Chairman in Kuje Area Council, said the inauguration was part of the responsibility the national chapter had given the FCT chapter.

Ismaila congratulated the officials and called on the party supporters to continue to be law abiding and be focused toward achieving desired targets in 2023.