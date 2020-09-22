Enugu CP lauds I-G for enlisting retired personnel on NHIS

By Stanley Nwanosike

Enugu, Sept. 22, 2020 The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, has lauded Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for ensuring retired personnel benefited from cheap and quality healthcare.

Adamu gave the commendation while inaugurating the registration of retired police officers on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in Enugu on Monday.

The commendation is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Daniel Ndukwe.

The commissioner described the retirees as “Heroes of the Force’’ who deserved the best.

He advised the retirees to select Police Health Maintenance Organisation (PHMO) and police hospitals in the registration for easy access and maximum medical attention.

He also urged them to observe all COVID-19 prevention protocols during the exercise.

“Ensure regular washing and sanitisation of their hands, wearing of face masks or shield and maintenance of physical/social distance during the exercise,’’ Adamu said.

Responding on behalf of the retirees under the umbrella of Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria (ARPON), Mr Sylvester Omeke (a retired ASP), thanked the I-G for making their enrolment a dream come true.

Omeke also commended the commissioner for finding time to personally inaugurate the exercise and his efforts in fighting crimes and criminality in the state.

Naija247news reports that the three days exercise is holding simultaneously in the five Area Commands Headquarters of the command in the state.

The commands are Enugu, Nsukka, Oji River, Udeanu and Agbani.

The exercise ends on Sept. 23.

The retirees were required to present their National Identification Numbers (NIN) letters and identity cards of retirement as basic requirements for the registration.