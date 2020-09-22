Edo Polls: SDP congratulates Obaseki, commends INEC

By Diana Omueza 08071461676

Abuja, Sept. 21, 2020 Social Democratic Party (SDP), has congratulated Gov. Godwin Obaseki on his victory at the just concluded Sept. 19, Edo Governorship Polls.

The National Chairman of SDP, Chief Supo Shonibare, sent the congratulatory message on Monday in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Alfa Mohammed.

Shonibare also commended the neutrality displayed by both the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), and other security operatives deployed for the election.

He said that the non-interference of the federal government in the entire electoral process was also commendable.

“In enabling the free and fair elections, we commend President Mohammadu Buhari for not interfering in the process through the various national security outfits whose operational responsibilities directives, functions and powers are vested in his office.

“This portends a good omen in the journey to strengthening institutions in our polity.

“We must begin to entrench institutions and processes that are greater than individual interests and Godfatherism.

“It is hoped that this will be the beginning of the strengthening of our electoral system and deepening democracy in the polity,” he said.

He noted that the electoral process would be further strengthened and more transparent when the Electoral Act as amended by the National Assembly is assented to by the President.

Shonibare lauded the Edo state leadership and members of SDP for aligning with the directives and advice of the elected National Executive Committee of the party to support Gov. Obaseki.

He also commended the formation of the rainbow coalition led by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and some APC stalwarts who exited the APC with Obaseki.

He said the coalition was the binding force that led to the victory of Obaseki and the change of status quo for the good people of Edo.