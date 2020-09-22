Buhari to Okorocha at 58: Your large heart will always stand you out

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Sept. 21, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Rochas Okorocha on his 58th birthday, saying his large heart and detribalized outlook on the country will continue to stand him out for recognition and appreciation.

The president, in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday, lauded Okorocha for using his foundation to reach out to the poor and downtrodden in the society, building schools and health facilities, and providing scholarship for many.

Buhari, therefore, felicitated with former Governor of Imo on his 58th birthday, joining friends and family to celebrate the consummate entrepreneur and philanthropist, whose kindness cuts across the nation.

The president also shared the moment of joy with political associates of Owelle Okorocha, Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district in the ninth assembly.

He acknowledged Okorocha’s antecedents as Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, President, Nigeria Red Cross Society, President/Founder, Rochas Foundation Inc and President, Rochas Group of Companies Limited.

Okorocha was also onetime Pro-Chancellor, African Business School and former Chairman, Board of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

According to him, Okorocha’s dedication to the development of the country and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the citizenry deserves commendation.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant Owelle Okorocha longer life and good health to keep serving the country and humanity.