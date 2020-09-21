S/Africa seeks continent’s permanent representation at UN Security Council – Ramaphosa

Moscow, Sept. 21, 2020 (Sputnik/Naija247news) South Africa advocates for the continent to have permanent representation on the UN Security Council, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

Ramaphosa said this ahead of his address for the high-level week of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

The 75th session of the General Assembly opened on Sept. 15. The high-level week will run from Monday until Sept. 29.

“We … need to strengthen bodies like the UN, ensure they are properly resourced and that they are representative.

“We must use this 75th anniversary to push ahead with the reform of the UN and particularly its Security Council, which does not give equal voice to the different regions of the world.

As South Africa, we will use our virtual presence in New York to continue to advocate for Africa – a continent of more than a billion people – to have permanent representation on the UN Security Council,” the statement read.

Earlier this year, a similar idea was voiced by Cairo.

In particular, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry proposed that two permanent seats be allocated to the African continent in the UN Security Council with full powers, including veto, following its reformation.

So far, there are five permanent members at the UN Security Council that have the right to veto — China, Russia, the U.S., France and the UK.

The other 10 members of the UN body are non-permanent and elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.

South Africa was elected as a non-permanent member for 2019 to 2020.