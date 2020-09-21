Kwara Govt to convert Pakata PHC to standard cottage hospital

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Ilorin, Sept. 21, 2020 The Kwara Government on Monday directed conversion of the Pakata Primary Health Centre (PHC), an Outpatient Department (OPD) in Ipata-Oloje, to a standard cottage hospital.

Dr Mohammed Ghali-Alaya, a member of a government standing committee, made the disclosure when he led a government team to inspect the centre.

He said that the cottage hospital would include a maternity and children’s ward in line with its original plan dated back to the 1970s.

Ghali-Alaya said that the OPD was initially intended as a cottage hospital and was to serve as an alternative to the congested Children Hospital in Igboro, Ilorin.

According to him, the idea was abandoned.

“The government is about to start working there as part of its plans to deepen people’s access to basic healthcare,” Ghali-Alaya said.

He added that the state government would restore the status of the health dispensary in Ubandawaki Ward of Ilorin West Local Government, many years after the public facility was converted to a secretariat of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the area.

According to him, the dispensary was one of the health facilities constructed across the state by the late Admiral Muhammed Lawal in 2003.

He gave the assurance that it would be rebuilt and re-equipped for public use.

“Today, this facility has regained its status; government has directed that it should be renovated and made available for its original purpose,’’ he said.