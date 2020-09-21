Emir of Ilorin mourns Zazzau’s counterpart, Shehu ldris

By AbdulFatai Beki

Ilorin, Sept 21, 2020 The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has commiserated with people of Zazzau Emirate and Kaduna State Government over the death of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

In a condolence message signed by his media aide. AbdulAzeez Arowona in llorin on Monday, Sulu-Gambari described the demise of the frontline monarch as a colossal loss to the entire people of Zazzau Emirate, Kaduna State and Nigerians in general.

The monarch said late Shehu Idris was a compassionate personality whose contributions to nation building would not be forgotten in a hurry.

He condoled with Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State as well as the entire traditional rulers in the state over the irreparable loss.

