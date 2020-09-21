Ekiti PDP congratulates Obaseki

By Yinusa Ishola

Ado-Ekiti, Sept. 21, 2020 The Ekiti State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday congratulated Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on his victory at the polls.

The party, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Sanya Adesua, in Ado-Ekiti, described Obaseki’s victory as well deserved.

According to the statement, the State Working Committee, under the leadership of Mr Kehinde Odebunmi, expresses the joy of Ekiti PDP and its members for the outstanding victory.

The party commended voters in Edo, PDP members in particular, for their doggedness and fighting spirit in ensuring the desired victory.

It encouraged its members to take a cue from the ruggedness, determination and sincerity of Obaseki, PDP members and Edo people across political divides, for not allowing politics of money bags to thrive in the state.

The party charged its members to maintain the tempo and fighting spirit in order to ensure the party’s victory in subsequent elections, especially those of Ondo and Ekiti states.

“This is a timely warning to those still acting God in our democracy to have a rethink and respect the power of the people.

“Obaseki neither compromised the victory of the party nor was he involved in underhand tricks against the party.

“They were transparent and sincere to the party; and here is the reward today.

“Ekiti State PDP also commends our courageous leaders led by Governor(s) Nyesom Wike of River; Seyi Makinde of Oyo state; Okowa of Delta and other leaders for ensuring the desired victory.

“As we continue to celebrate the victory of Godwin Obaseki, we must be on guard that it is not yet Uhuru until PDP removes all the anti-people rickety structures from the North to the South.

“That is the only hope of restoration for the Nigerian people; the next victory being Ondo state governorship election of Eyitayo Jegede, on Oct. 10, 2020,” the statement added.