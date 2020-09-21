E! hosts skip Emmys red carpet after testing positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles (U.S.), Sept. 21, 2020 (tca/dpa/Naija247news) The E! “Live From the Red Carpet” preshow for the Emmy Awards is missing a couple of key players this year.

During Sunday’s broadcast, Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox – who were expected to host a portion of E!’s 2020 red-carpet coverage – both announced that they tested positive for COVID-19 and therefore could not emcee the show as planned.

“As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet, I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly.

“But unfortunately, this year is just so different. As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines – especially before an event like this – I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19.

“As much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. As far as my health, I’m doing well,” Rancic said via video chat.

Rancic added that her husband and son also tested positive for the respiratory illness and are “taking care of each other” in quarantine.

“I’m wishing you all the best,” she continued from home, adding: “Please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care, and I’ll see you on the next red carpet.”

Later, E! hosts Brad Goreski and Nina Parker shared a statement from Fox explaining her own absence.

“I’m terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight,” the message read.

“Unfortunately I have tested positive for (COVID-19), so in an abundance of caution, I’ve isolated myself at home.

“During these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other. … I look forward to seeing everyone again soon.”

Parker and Goreski – who were originally slated to host the E! “Countdown to the Red Carpet” from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Eastern before passing the baton to Rancic and Fox – simply extended their hosting duties to the “Live From the Red Carpet” telecast.