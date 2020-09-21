Adamawa NURTW takes safety sensitisation to LGAs

By Ibrahim Kado

Yola, Sept. 21, 2020 The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Adamawa, has started sensitising its members on traffic rules to reduce the rate of road crashes in the state.

Alhaji Umaru Babba, the state Chairman of the union, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Monday.

He said that the exercise had become necessary to complement the efforts of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other stakeholders in saving lives and property of residents of the state and the country at large.

According to him, the union has visited Mayobalwa and Jada for the sensitisation and they have begun to feel its impacts , especially, with the current situation of the roads.

“We, as a union, decided to go with the officials from the Federal Ministry of Works, State Ministry of Transport and Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) for the sensitisation; we have done it successfully and have begun to see its impacts.

“This is to complement government’s efforts in saving lives and property of the residents of the state,” he said.

Babba said that the NURTW sensitised the commercial motorists on traffic rules and regulations; vehicles’ maintenance; and on how to ply construction areas as some of the roads are under construction.

The chairman assured the public of continued sensitisation of its members of how they could enhance safety on the road in the other local governments in the state.

He urged members to always abide by the traffic regulations for their safety and those of their passengers.

He commended the Federal and the state governments on the recent award of contract for road construction in the state and urged the contractor handling the projects to complete them on schedule.