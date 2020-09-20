OBITUARY: Kaduna govt. announces passage of Shehu Idris, the Emir of Zazzau

By Hussaina Yakubu

Kaduna, Sept. 20, 2020 – Kaduna State Government has announced the passage of Dr. Shehu Idris, the Emir of Zazzau.

The Emir, who ascended the throne in 1975, died in the early morning of Sunday, Sept. 20, Gov Nasir El-Rufai said in a statement signed by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, his media aide.

He said that the Emir worked very hard for the people “throughout his long reign of 45 years”.

“He offered wise counsel and was committed to the goals of improving health outcomes for all our people.

He raised school enrolment and promoted peace and security in the state,” he added.

“He demonstrated dedication in his roles as Chairman, Kaduna State Council of Chiefs and member of the State Security Council.

“The state will miss his experience, institutional memory and wisdom. We pray Allah to grant him aljanah firdaus,’’ the statement added