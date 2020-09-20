Kwara govt. commiserated with affected victims of rainstorm

By Abiodun Esan

Ilorin, Sept. 20, 2020 Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has commiserated with families whose dwellings and properties were affected by Saturday night’s rainstorm in different parts of the state.

“The governor is saddened by the havoc wreaked on various households in Ilorin, the state capital, and indeed elsewhere across the state by the heavy rain.

“He sends his heartfelt commiseration and a message of hope to such families in this trying time,” the governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye quoted him as saying in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin.

According to him, as part of AbdulRazaq’s proactive measures to mitigate the effect of the natural disaster, he visited various federal government agencies to seek special relief for Kwara.

“The state government is again urging the Federal Government to urgently consider Kwara State for special support.

“The governor, on his part, is immediately setting up a special disaster response team to collate data from areas affected and determine how the state government can offer support based on available resources,” the CPS added.

Ajakaye said the governor would announce members of the response team very soon.

“The Governor is also aware of the damage to electric poles during the storm.

“He has directed relevant agencies to quickly fix the poles as soon as possible to avoid further damage and ensure the restoration of power,” he said.