What to know about Eyelash mites.

Demodex mites are parasites that live on the skin of their human hosts.

People can acquire eyelash mites by coming into close or direct contact with another person who has them. The affected person may have larvae or adult mites that can spread to other people.

People can also acquire eyelash mites from dust that contains eggs.

According to one 2014 study, Demodex mites are not limited to any ethnic group. That said, they commonly occur on the skin of:

Aboriginal people

Caucasian people

Inuit people

Maori people

Nigerian people

However, experts do not fully understand the prevalence of Demodex infestations, especially that of eyelash mites.

Some populations may have a higher chance of infestation, including medical staff and students who have frequent contact with the public.

Symptoms People with eyelash mites may not experience any symptoms. Eyelash mites occur in healthy people, so the infestation may go unnoticed unless the mites multiply rapidly. Some researchers suggest that Demodex infestations can develop due to an imbalance in the immune mechanism. Skin conditions that develop due to Demodex mites are grouped under the terms demodicosis or demodicosis. Experts have demonstrated that eyelash mites may cause a variety of conditions affecting the front of the eye, including: blepharitis

changes to the eyelashes, such as loss and misalignment

conjunctivitis

keratitis

basal cell carcinoma of the lid Blepharitis refers to inflammation of the eyelids. People with blepharitis may experience: itching

burning

dryness

irritation

watering

blurred vision

a feeling of heavy eyelids Conjunctivitis refers to inflammation of the membrane that covers the eyeball, which is called the conjunctiva. Keratitis refers to inflammation of the cornea. According to one study, an infestation of Demodex mites on the eyelashes and sebaceous glands of the eyelids can cause madarosis or eyelash loss. Eyelash mites cause inflammation of the hair follicle, which leads to oedema and eventual easy epilation of the eyelashes. Eyelashes may also become brittle and fall off.