Road Crash: 6 dead, 7 injured in Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Akure, Sept. 16, 2020 The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Ondo State Command, has said no fewer than 6 people died and 7 were injured in a road accident on the Akure-Ilesha expressway at Ilara-Mokin, in the state on Wednesday.

This was announced in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mrs Omotola Ogunbawo, in Akure.

Ogunbawo, who explained that the accident occurred on Wednesday evening, said it involved three vehicles at Ilara-Mokin in the Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

According to her, the three vehicles are a Toyota Haice Bus marked EPE 545 YA, a Truck with registration number BDG 252 XY and a Corolla Toyota marked FST 768 DU.

The PRO attributed the causes of the accident to loss of control and wrong overtaking on the part of the drivers.

“Some 18 persons were involved in the crashes, including nine adult males, five adult females and four female children, while 5 adult males and one female child died at a spot and 7 people were injured, including two female adults, three male adults and one female child.

“The victims were taken to the general hospital, Igbara-Oke in Ifedore Local Government area, while corpses were deposited at the hospital’s morgue and the vehicles handed over to Igbara-Oke police station,” Ogunbawo said.