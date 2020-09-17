DisCos: Schneider Electric launches self-healing grid solutions to boost power efficiency

Schneider Electric, a leading digital transformation, energy management and

automation giant, has launched new intelligent equipment to achieve a self-

healing grid and ensure efficient use of power in Nigeria.

The Head of Offer, Strategy and Business Development, Schneider Electric

Mr. Ifeanyi Odoh made this known during a one-day utility end user training

organised in collaboration with Bolarmark Engineering Limited.

Odoh stated that products which include the Smart Ringmaster (RTU T300 &

SCADA); Pix Rof and Auto-Reclosers were launched to enable stakeholders

in the power sector, most especially distribution companies (DisCos) fix major

faults in grid, restore power after disruption within minutes, using the “self-

healing grid” solution with minimal human intervention.

“What we have done basically is to provide more intelligent and advanced

equipment that enables systems to be smart grid ready and to be able to, at

the basic level, restore service operation automatically within seconds

needing less human intervention. As such, it reduces operational downtime of

DisCos to less than a minute.”

The training, organised in partnership with Bolamark Engineering, had over 30

participants from about 5 electricity distribution companies and other

stakeholders and was centred on improving the grid reliability and efficiency,

getting DisCos to improve on System Average Interruption Duration Index

(SAIDI) and System Average Frequency Index (SAFI); improving energy

efficiency to minimize technical and non-technical loses and distributed

energy resource integration to enhance grid stability and accommodate

alternative sources of energy like solar, wind, gas among others.

According to Odoh, the new solutions would save DisCos significant

operational costs, time and money. With the aid of equipment such as the

Ringmaster RMU, switchgears, transformers, transient or passive faults which

occur 75% of the time, will be addressed. This will save downtime for DisCos.

“Take for example, you are driving and you knock down a pole, the system

would isolate the line feeding that particular point as close as possible,

localize the fault and restore power to the rest of the community not affected

so that only that particular pole would then be localized or separated for

manual intervention,” he said.

The Head Channel Marketing, Schneider Electric, Omobolanle Omotayo,

stated that the solutions will benefit not just the DisCos but also consumers

with the aid of smart devices such as efficient utility meters, sensorS and

release devices connected to software that can be read on mobile devices, or

on the web and managed remotely to reduce the face to face time.

PAE and Product Manager for Schneider Electric, Moyosore Oyefuga while

speaking, noted that the new equipment will bring extra level of visibility on

the network so DisCos can accurately improve their forecast and make more

informed decisions.

He stated that the equipment will help reduce the issue of load shedding by

DisCos.

“With the kind of automations we bring, some loads could be deferred if for

any reason, DisCos realise that there is a little bit more demand than supply

or vice versa.”

Other Speakers at the training include Tendering Manager- Power System,

Adebayo Adeniran and Prescription Expert, Oladapo Faworaja. Participants

from Eko DisCo, Ikeja DisCo, Abuja DisCo, Ibadan DisCo, Lagos State

Electricity Board, Viathan Utility and the Bolamark Engineering Team graced

the event.