New tariff only affects major electricity consumers – says DISCO

By Bosede Olufunmi

Kano, Sept.16, 2020 (NAN) Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), says the new tariff regime approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) will not affect lower electrifcity consumers in its franchise.

KEDCO’s franchise include Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States.

Mr Ibrahim Shawai, Head of Corporate Communications of the company, gave the clarification in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kano.

Shawai said that the increase in tariff would be applied only on major electricity consumers who had been categorised into Band A, B and C.

He explained that the Band A, B and C consumers enjoyed minimum of power supply between 20, 16 and 12 hours respectively.

The spokesman added that lower consumers were also categorised into Band D and E with less than 12 hours of supply per day, adding that they would not be affected by the tariff increase.

“This equally applies to those categorised as life line customers who do not consume more than 50 units (kWh) per month.

“There is no need to panic especially customers in the aforementioned categories of Band D and E,” he said.

Shawai added that the company had adopted proactive measures to improve power supply and enhance effective service delivery.

The statement also quoted Jamil Gwanna, the Managing Director of the company, as saying that the management accorded priority towards improving its operations to meet the needs of the customers.

“It is our responsibility to protect their interests with all fairness and ensure customers across our franchise enjoy better service delivery in line with our policy.”