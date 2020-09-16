Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate Certification: How to Prepare for Amazon SAA-C02 Exam with Practice Tests?

The AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate credential is intended for the professional solutions architects and those who want to become one. These individuals should have more than a year of practical experience in designing cost-optimized and scalable distributed systems on Amazon Web Services. To earn this certificate, you need to pass just a single exam, which is Exam Collection , and you are good to go. How to do it, you may ask? Let’s find out!

Highlights of Amazon SAA-C02 exam

If you want to be eligible for taking the test, you requiredemonstrating certain skills and knowledge, which are connected with the deployment of robust apps on Amazon AWS technologies. The students should have the capacity to offer implementation guides to the organizations through the lifecycle of a project and implement best practices while doing this.

Amazon SAA-C02 is a 130-minute test that covers a range of topics formed into 4 main domains. Here they are:

• High-Performing Architectures;

• Resilient Architectures;

• Cost-Optimized Architectures;

It is delivered as an online proctored exam and the candidates can also take it at any of the available testing centers. The details can be found on the official website. Please also note that there are two question formats you should expect: multiple choice and multiple answer. The passing score is 720 points on a To register, you have to pay the fee, which is $150. Depending on your preferred language, you can take Amazon SAA-C02 in English, Korean, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.

Preparation tips for Amazon SAA-C02 exam

Before attempting the exam, it is recommended that the learnersdevelop hands-on experience with the appropriate They can find a variety of study materials on the offi cial platform to help them prepare for their test. To do this, follow the simple steps below:

• Get and review the exam guide

You can download the guide for free on the Amazon website. It has the topics and subtopics covered within the certification exam. After that, go through it to understand the content outline before choosing the resources to use. Before you start your study, take time to work through practice tests to This will enable you to identify the knowledge gap before you start your preparation process.

• Explore the Amazon AWS learning paths

You can develop your technical knowledge and skills by going through the AWS learning path. You will find a rich portfolio of resources, which include instructor-led training courses, whitepapers, exam dumps, and practice tests. All these are designed to equip you with the required skills for acing your exam with less stress.

• Take practice tests and exam dumps

After covering all the topics in your study, the next thing is to make a final evaluation of your skills before taking Use practice tests to measure your knowledge and level of preparedness. You will find a variety of platforms where you can find practice questions to work with. You should also explore valid exam dumps to get familiar with real questions and answers.

Conclusion

By going through the recommendations above, you will have everything required to ace the Amazon SAA-C02 exam and earn your AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate badge. Take advantage of resources at your fingertips and pass your test on the first try.