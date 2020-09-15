Gov. Mohammed to revive Benue state mining coy to boost economic devt

By Amina Ahmed

Bauchi, Sept. 14, 2020 Gov. Bala Mohammed on Monday said his administration was set to revive the Bauchi State Mining Synergy and Exploitation Company Limited (BASMECL) to boost economic development.

He said the step would help in increasing the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), as well as curbing unemployment and youth restiveness.

Mohammed spoke while inaugurating BASMECL Board of Directors in Bauchi, assuring that the state government would also fast track the establishment of a market for solid resources.

“The state has abandoned resources which are in high demand in the global market.

“We must put Bauchi State on the global map of mining and turn our economic fortune for the better,” he said.

The governor said that the company was established in 1991, but due to lack of commitment and political will, it had not progressed in creating wealth for the people of the state.

He called on the business community to invest in the Bauchi mining sector.

Mohammed said that the selection was of the board members was based on experience, and promised that the Bauchi government would support the activities of the company.

In his acceptance speech and on behalf of other appointees, the chairman of the Board, Alhaji Abubakar Mahmud, implored miners and mining communities to support the operation of the company.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...