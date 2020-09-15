Edo Poll: Benin monarch tasks police on security

By Igbaugba Ehigimetor

Benin, Sept. 14, 2020 Benin Monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, has called on the Police and other security agencies to ensure peaceful Governorship election in Edo.

The monarch made the call when the Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mohammed Adamu visited him at his palace on Monday.

Ewuare II expressed worry about the violence that has marred political campaigns in the state, describing the political tension as unprecedented.

“I, however, have been praying to God and ancestors for violence-free election,” he said.

Earlier, the I-G had told the monarch that 31,000 police officers are expected to take charge of policing and other security issues during Edo governorship election, billed for Sept 19.

The I-G noted that there is no cause for alarm as the police has mapped out different security strategies to nip in the bud any break down of order.

Adamu assured the monarch that peace was not an option in Edo poll.

The police boss said that the police had met with the two main political gladiators and other contestants for the election on the need for a peaceful election.

He pointed out that the various contestants have assured the police that they would play the game by the rules.

He commended the monarch’s effort on the peace pact organised for the main political actors in the state, which doused the rising political tension in the state.

