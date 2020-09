LILONGWE (Reuters) – Malawi’s economy is likely to expand by 4.5% next year, Finance Minister Felix Lafiel Mlusu said in a budget speech on Friday.

Before the coronavirus pandemic struck this year, gross domestic product (GDP) in the small southern African nation was seen expanding around 5.1% in 2020. That forecast has since been revised to a 1.9% contraction.

Reporting by Frank Phiri; writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Kevin Liffey

