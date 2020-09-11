WeekAhead-FX: Black market Naira seen bearish

Nigeria’s currencies are expected to come under pressure against the greenback in the coming week, Naija247news understand according to a report on Reuters.

Nigeria’s naira is seen easing on the black market in the week ahead as pressure builds on the currency, despite the central bank’s efforts to clear backlog demand, traders said.

The naira was quoted at 445 per dollar on the unofficial market on Thursday, weakening from 435 it reached last week after the central bank resumed forex sales to investors stuck in the country following a coronavirus-induced oil price collapse.

The currency traded at 386.57 on the over-the-counter spot market on volumes in excess of $40 million.

Volumes on the spot market, widely quoted by investors and importers, had been declining daily, following the absence of foreign inflows and inadequate central bank interventions.

Oil prices dipped on Thursday although the Brent benchmark stayed above $40 a barrel. Dollar shortages have plagued the country for months after sharp falls in the price of oil, Nigeria’s main export.

