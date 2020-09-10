World Suicide Prevention Day; Working Suicide Prevention Day

A person who experiences or could experience suicidal thoughts may show the following signs or symptoms:

feeling or appearing to feel trapped or hopeless

feeling intolerable emotional pain

being preoccupied with violence, dying, or death

having mood shifts, either happy or sad

talking about revenge, guilt, or shame

experiencing agitation or a heightened state of anxiety

experiencing changes in personality, routine, or sleep patterns

increasing the use of drugs or alcohol

engaging in risky behavior, such as driving carelessly or taking drugs

getting their affairs in order and giving things away

getting hold of a gun or substances that could end a life

experiencing depression, panic attacks, or impaired concentration

isolating themselves

talking about being a burden to others

experiencing psychomotor agitation, such as pacing or wringing the hands

saying goodbye to others as though it were the last time

experiencing a loss of enjoyment in previously pleasurable activities, such as eating, exercise, social interaction, or sex

expressing severe remorse and self-criticism

talking about suicide or dying

expressing regret about being alive or ever having been born

A significant number of people with suicide ideation keep their thoughts and feelings a secret and show no sign that anything is wrong.

Causes

Suicide ideation can occur when a person feels that they are no longer able to cope with an overwhelming situation. This could stem from financial problems, the death of a loved one, the end of a relationship, or debilitating illness or health condition.

Some other common situations or life events that might cause suicidal thoughts include grief, sexual abuse, financial problems, remorse, rejection, and unemployment.

The following risk factors may increase the chance of suicide ideation:

a family history of violence or suicide

a family history of child abuse, neglect, or trauma

a history of mental health issues

a feeling of hopelessness

knowing, identifying, or being associated with someone who has completed suicide

engaging in reckless or impulsive behavior

a feeling of seclusion or loneliness.

not being able to access care for mental health issues

a loss of work, friends, finances, or a loved one

having a physical illness or health condition

possessing a gun or other lethal methods

not seeking help due to fear or stigma

stress due to discrimination and prejudice

historical trauma, such as the destruction of communities and cultures

having attempted suicide before

experiencing bullying or trauma

exposure to graphic or sensationalized accounts of suicide

exposure to suicidal behavior in others

experiencing legal problems or debt

being under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Conditions that researchers have linked to a higher risk of suicide ideation include:

Prevention

Family and friends may notice through a person’s speech or behavior that they could be at risk of experiencing suicide ideation.

They can help by talking to the person and by seeking appropriate support.

The National Institute for Mental Health suggest the following tips for helping someone who may be going through a crisis:

Ask them if they are thinking about suicide. Studies show that asking does not increase the risk.

Keep them safe by staying around and removing any means of committing suicide, such as knives, where possible.

Listen to them and be there for them.

Encourage them to call a helpline or contact someone they might turn to for support, such as a friend, family member, or spiritual mentor.

Follow up with them after the crisis has passed, as this appears to reduce the risk of a recurrence.

Other tips include keeping some emergency phone numbers at hand. These may be for a trusted friend, a helpline, or the person’s doctor.

Treatment

Suicide ideation is a symptom of an underlying problem. Medications and talking therapies, such as cognitive behavior therapy or counseling, can often help.

Anyone who is experiencing mental health problems should try to seek treatment as soon as possible.

Once treatment starts, it is important to follow the treatment plan, attend follow-up appointments, and take any medications as a healthcare professional directs.

Reducing the risk

Supporting a person by listening to them and helping them engage with healthcare professionals can make a big difference.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people may have a lower risk of suicidal thoughts if they have:

access to healthcare, including help for substance use disorders

access to overall support for health and well-being

family and community links

skills for solving problems and dealing with disputes

beliefs that discourage suicide and encourage self-preservation

a sense of self-esteem and purpose in life

For people experiencing suicide ideation, the following may help:

talking to family, friends, or a support worker about their feelings

asking a loved one to meet their health provider and possibly attend sessions with them

avoiding or limiting the use of alcohol and recreational drugs

staying connected with others, as much as possible

getting regular exercise

eating a balanced diet

sleeping for at least 7–8 hours per day

not keeping guns, knives, or potentially harmful substances within easy reach

seeking things that provide pleasure, such as music or time spent outdoors

seeking and adhering to treatment

following a doctor’s recommendations about prescription drug use and monitoring for adverse effects

Many people experience suicidal thoughts at some time in their life. Sharing the problem with a healthcare provider, a loved one, or a support worker can often help.