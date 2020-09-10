INTERESTINGLY CORRUPT Gov. El-rufai Insists, He Used N400k To Treat One Covid-19 Patient in Kaduna

By
Naija247news Media, New York
-
0
10

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, has said that his
government spends about N400,000 to treat one COVID-19 patient in the
state.

El-Rufai disclosed this during an executive committee meeting with
traditional rulers chaired by Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto.

The governor said the amount was a result of the increasing cost of
drugs, feeding, and personal protective equipment for doctors.

He said, “We have a very high success rate in treating COVID-19
patients. Even a 90-year-old person with underlying conditions,
diabetes, and hypertension was treated successfully in the state.

“The virus has not left us. We may ignore it, but it is still there. We
urge you to sensitise our people to protect themselves against this
virus, particularly those that are above the age of 60.

“It costs about N400,000 to treat one Coronavirus patient. They have to
be isolated and fed. The cost of medicine has increased, even the
personal protective equipment that the doctors treating them have to
wear. When you add all this up, the average cost of treatment is over
N400,000 per person. We have to bear the cost.”

 

Meanwhile Naija247news understands that Nigerians are reacting to the statement made by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, that the government spends at least N400,000 to treat a COVID-19 patient in the state.

In a Channels TV video monitored by Naija247news Mr El-Rufai, on Monday, spoke at an executive committee meeting with traditional rulers in Kaduna.

The meeting was chaired by Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto.

The governor noted that telling patients to take responsibility of the medical bills would lead to widespread of the deadly virus.

“We have a very high success rate in treating COVID-19 patients. Even a 90-year-old person, with underlying conditions, diabetes and hypertension was treated successfully in the state.”

“The virus has not left us. We may ignore it, but it is still there. We urge you to sensitise our people to protect themselves against this virus, particularly those that are above the age of 60.

“It costs about N400,000 to treat one coronavirus patient. They have to be isolated and fed. The cost of medicine has increased, even the personal protective equipment that the doctors treating them have to wear. When you add all this up, the average cost of treatment is over N400,000 per person. We have to bear the cost”, he said.

It was not the first time a state official would spark reactions over the cost of treating a coronavirus patient, although Mr El-Rufai’s estimate appears to indicate that his state spends approximately N29,000 per day on patients who receive 14-day medical care.

That is far lower than the cost estimate provided by Lagos in July

On July 24, the Lagos state government triggered a public outcry after it said the government spends between N500,000 and to N1 million a day to treat COVID-19 patients in critical conditions. It also said non-complicated admissions cost around N100,000 per day.

That means that for critical cases, Lagos may be spending between seven and fourteen million in handling each critical case on 14-day admission. Non-complicated cases may be costing the state at least N1.4million for 14-day admission.

Government expenditures on COVID-19 have remained a sore point for Nigerians largely because of the lack of transparency in the spendings.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered some reactions to Mr El-Rufai’s claim below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Join Naija247news Alerts on Telegram

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.