INTERESTINGLY CORRUPT Gov. El-rufai Insists, He Used N400k To Treat One Covid-19 Patient in Kaduna

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, has said that his

government spends about N400,000 to treat one COVID-19 patient in the

state.

El-Rufai disclosed this during an executive committee meeting with

traditional rulers chaired by Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto.

The governor said the amount was a result of the increasing cost of

drugs, feeding, and personal protective equipment for doctors.

He said, “We have a very high success rate in treating COVID-19

patients. Even a 90-year-old person with underlying conditions,

diabetes, and hypertension was treated successfully in the state.

“The virus has not left us. We may ignore it, but it is still there. We

urge you to sensitise our people to protect themselves against this

virus, particularly those that are above the age of 60.

“It costs about N400,000 to treat one Coronavirus patient. They have to

be isolated and fed. The cost of medicine has increased, even the

personal protective equipment that the doctors treating them have to

wear. When you add all this up, the average cost of treatment is over

N400,000 per person. We have to bear the cost.”

It was not the first time a state official would spark reactions over the cost of treating a coronavirus patient, although Mr El-Rufai’s estimate appears to indicate that his state spends approximately N29,000 per day on patients who receive 14-day medical care.

That is far lower than the cost estimate provided by Lagos in July

On July 24, the Lagos state government triggered a public outcry after it said the government spends between N500,000 and to N1 million a day to treat COVID-19 patients in critical conditions. It also said non-complicated admissions cost around N100,000 per day.

That means that for critical cases, Lagos may be spending between seven and fourteen million in handling each critical case on 14-day admission. Non-complicated cases may be costing the state at least N1.4million for 14-day admission.

Government expenditures on COVID-19 have remained a sore point for Nigerians largely because of the lack of transparency in the spendings.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered some reactions to Mr El-Rufai’s claim below:

When has he become a doctor? — Waribo Nwachukwu🕥 (DECRYPTOLORD)$COTI $LCX $UDOO (@DeCryptolord) September 8, 2020

The real drama behind the Index is finally dancing Azonto in the market square.

We have heard of LASG and now KDSG….more States expenditures loading without any modern Hospitals to cope future epidemic ati pandemic. We are one of a kind on Earth. SMH — Alagba Ken (@AlagbaKenneth) September 8, 2020

And it applies to all patients both severe(complications and other illnesses) and mild.

A country that cannot give a breakdown, everything is Fixed price. I was expecting in dollars though in a naira economy. Bless the federal republic of Nigeria . — Mc_Matj (@mc_matj) September 8, 2020

That’s Kaduna computation, I hope people will not be fainting on the street when they release that of Kano and Lagos…. Bunch of scammers. — ‘Niyi-Osuola Adeleke 🇳🇬 (@AdelekeOsuola) September 8, 2020

We would have no reason to doubt him if only he could account for what the 400million was spent on. I’m certain this same person would demand for the nitty-gritty of all expenses made by his employees — Ore (@ore_daniels) September 8, 2020

Now we see and know the reason for the number of cases recorded and still recording….. Nigeria should win Oscar for best drama producing country! — Mind ‘n’ Pen (@MindnPen) September 8, 2020

Really ? Could that be the reason States were competing for number of positive cases? 400k per a patient. That means it will stay longer like Poliomyelitis. Soon first ladies will start floating NGO for Covid- 19. Chai ! Diaris God oooo! — Emma. (@emmajohn316) September 8, 2020

The problem is thaf these leaders don’t ask question when thwy bring adulterated bills. I have been to some of these so call covid centers. And i see nothing that cost so much. You guys are just cashing in with this covid. We know how much u pay the health works & cost of PPE. — Charles_Chizu (@charleschizu) September 8, 2020

Pls covid-19 is a global pandemic, since we treat 1 patient with as much as N400,000, abeg, all of us for naija get the covid-19, share our own N400,000 give us. Which kain nonsense be this. — AMADI CHIBUIKE (@MADCHRISKING) September 8, 2020

Is it the same Nigerian youths that are more interested in Big Brother than what is going on in the Country? Have you not noticed that this Government enacts new bizarre policies or increment in prices usually during the Big Brother season? — Law O (@drlaw4u2) September 8, 2020

Mr El-Rufai is simply telling us that Kaduna State has spent more than 880m naira on covid-19 patients… Bravo! — Mind ‘n’ Pen (@MindnPen) September 8, 2020

Lagos said 1m and Kaduna state says 400k. Why don’t we wait for the exaggerated amount of other states? 😁 — Mr Bello (@DreamMan_NG) September 8, 2020

Good work , HRHs..The District head of corona 😂😂😂 — Dan Lamido (@Usman_I_Lamido) September 8, 2020

I wonder how much the vaccine or cure will eventually cost. We have entered once chance already. — pearlandemeraldhomes (@mankind4real83) September 8, 2020

I can only bliv it if the air they were breathing at the time of treatment was monitized. U guys should be fearing God small oh, bçós the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom.,.. may God be with u all. — oguguo chizoba (@tcheezzy) September 8, 2020

