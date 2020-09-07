Zverev rolls into U.S. Open quarter-finals with easy win

By
Naija247news Media, New York
-
0
8

New York, Sept. 6, 2020 (Reuters/Naija247news) Alexander Zverev slammed down 18 aces en route a demolition of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-2 6-1 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday in New York.

After an early break for the 2-1 lead, the 23-year-old German never let his Spanish opponent get a foothold in the match.

He produced 39 winners and dropped just one service game during a ruthless performance.

Davidovich Fokina grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second set but the advantage was shortlived as Zverev broke back before racing away with the set.

He sealed it with an ace.

The Spaniard barely had a chance to make an impact on the world number seven’s serve, the fastest clocking at 139 mph, just shy of his personal record of 142 mph.

Davidovich Fokina, who took a medical time out to treat a foot problem, tried to rattle Zverev by attempting some drop shots.

But the fleet-footed fifth seed moved nimbly around the court.

“I’m in the quarter-finals and that can only be a good thing,” said Zverev, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals earlier this year.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for six months.”

Join Naija247news Alerts on Telegram

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.