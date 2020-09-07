Sanwo-Olu urges Oniru of Iruland to strengthen unity in kingdom

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Lagos, Sept. 6, 2020 The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged 15th Oniru of Iruland, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, to strengthen the existing bond of unity within Iruland.

He said the improved unity would boost the overall development, Peace and progress of the kingdom.

Sanwo-Olu gave the advice at the Coronation of Lawal on Sunday at the Oniru palace, Lagos.

The governor advised all sons and daughters as well as residents of Iruland to continue to stand firm and unite with the king.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Gov. Sanwo-Olu had on June 7, crowned and presented the staff of office and instrument of appointment to Lawal.

The king was the former Aide-De-Camp (ADC), to former governor Bola Tinubu and the state Commissioner for Agriculture before he resigned his appointment to become the Oniru of Iruland.

Lawal succeeded late Oba Idowu Abiodun, former Oniru of Iruland, who passed on in 2019 at the age of 82.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, in his remark, described the event as “historic day” in the history of Iruland.

While congratulating the sons and daughters of the kingdom, Sanwo-Olu, urged them to rally round and support the new Oba for the growth and progress of Iruland and Lagos State.

“You should support him in order to advance the development and prosperity of this kingdom for the benefit of all.

“l have confidence in the ability and capability of his royal majesty to bring about greater transformation that will benefit everybody and further reposition Iruland within the matrices of development in Lagos State,” he said.

In his coronation speech, Oba Lawal noted that the desire to give pragmatic solutions to the challenges facing Iruland had led to the ingenious conception of the “Let’s Grow Iru Together” (LEGIT).

He said LEGIT as an initiative is a rallying and a clarion call to all and sundry to work with him to grow Iru into one of the most sustainable and desirable communities in Lagos.

He added that the initiative was also in line with the THEMEs agenda of the Lagos State government, while focusing on the fact that Iru is the commercial nerve centre of the state.

Lawal stressed that the vantage position of Iruland must be maximised for the economic benefit of all.

The Abisogun II, outlined some of the activities he would embark on as tree planting ceremony, beach clean-up exercise, thought Leadership event and Sustainable Cities dialogue (aka Olokun) Dialogue.

The King assured all that Iruland would always be open to business, development, tourism and culture.

“Be it business, development and all, Iruland would be open for positive, progressive ideas and initiative on all fronts.

“Iruland will remain a home for all tribes and races,” he said.

Speaking, Sen. Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC), National Leader, said that Iruland belong to all ats development a task for all members of the land.

The APC leader urged all sons and daughters of Iru to collaborate and work together with the new Oba for the benefit of all.

“Development cannot be achieved without understanding, peace and support of all.

“Therefore, l urge you all to listen to the king and give him your utmost support.

“My advice for all the sons, daughters and citizens of Iru is to live in peace, harmony and work together,” he said.

Naija247news reports that in attendance at the event were the wife of the governor of Lagos State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, members of the State Executive Council, traditional leaders and religious leaders.

The Lagos Head of Service, Hakeem Muri- Okunola, industrialist Chief Razak Okoya, and prominent sons and daughters of Iruland also attended.

