Muslim Council conducts extramural classes for exit students in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

Yola, Sept. 6, 2020 The Muslim Council, Adamawa State Chapter, on Sunday launched extramural lessons for exit students on NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS.

Speaking during the occasion, Alhaji Gambo Jika, Chairman of the council, said the programme was organized to assist the students succeed in their pursuit of education.

He said that the lessons would be conducted by Muslim Corpers Association of Nigeria (MCAN), adding that this was the pilot scheme which would be sustained.

Alhaji Saidu Komsiri, Senior Special Adviser to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri on Basic Education, urged the students to take the lessons with seriousness to enable them succeed and be able to explore their potentials in future.

He commended the council and MCAN for initiating the programme,and urged them to include entrepreneurship and innovative programmes.

Dr Salihi Ateegu, Executive Chairman, Universal Basic Education (UBE), advised the students to always think of vocational skills to succeed in life as the white collar jobs were no longer available like in the past.

In his remarks, Malam Abdulrahaman Marafa, MCAN Chairman, said five key subjects were to be covered and would be conducted across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said no fewer than 3,000 students were expected to benefit from the lessons, irrespective of religious background.

He also said COVID-19 protocols would be strictly observed during the lessons and therefore called on the students to come along with their facemask

