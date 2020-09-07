COVID-19: Nigeria records 100 new cases Sunday

By Abujah Racheal

Abuja, Sept. 7, 2020 The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 100 new cases of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19 ) in the country, bringing the total cases to 55,005.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday.

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

The agency said that three deaths were recorded in the country on Sunday.

The NCDC said that so far 43,013 patients have been treated and discharged from its isolation centres across the country.

It showed that the new cases were reported in 10 States, with Lagos recording 39 cases, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 22, Kaduna, 19 and Oyo with seven cases.

Ebonyi had six new cases, Edo recorded three, while Katsina, Ekiti, Bauchi and Nasarawa, all had one case reported.

The NCDC stated that the country had a total of 10,935 active cases, with 1,057 deaths.

According to it, till date, 55,005 cases are confirmed with 43,013 discharged in 36 states and the FCT.

Meanwhile, the agency said that the elderly population were at a higher risk of COVID-19 because of the physiological changes that have occurred in their bodies due to age.

“Let’s continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones by adhering to all non-pharmaceutical measures on COVID-19 prevention.

“Take responsibility to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face mask, observing physical distancing, coughing/sneezing into your elbow and avoiding hugs/handshakes.

Naija247news reports that the coronavirus was an ongoing public health emergency of international concern first identified by health authorities in Wuhan, China.

The coronavirus is affecting 214 other countries around the world including one international conveyance; the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...