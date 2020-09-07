Bayelsa senatorial by-election: PDP fielding best candidates —– Gov. Diri

By Shedrack Frank

Yenagoa, Sept. 6, 2020 Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has carefully selected its candidates for the Oct. 31 Central and West Senatorial Districts’ by-elections.

Diri spoke after his predecessor, Chief Seriake Dickson and the immediate past Chairman of the party, Mr Moses Cleopas, emerged as candidates for Bayelsa West and Bayelsa Central Senatorial Districts’ by-elections respectively.

The governor lauded the transparent and peaceful conducts of the PDP primaries held in Yenagoa and Sagbama in a statement issued on Sunday by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah.

Diri said that he was satisfied with the process and commended the aspirants and delegates for their orderly conducts throughout the exercise which held on Saturday.

He called on the members of the party to close ranks and work for the success of its candidates in the forthcoming by-elections.

Diri expressed the confidence that the PDP would emerge victorious in both elections.

“You will attest to the fact that the primaries were very orderly, transparent and fair. I am very sure that everybody is satisfied with the conduct. PDP is always throwing up the best candidates.

“You can also agree with me that in PDP, we carefully select and nominate our candidates. You can see the difference between the candidates of the PDP and any other party,” he stated.

The governor while congratulating former Gov. Dickson and Mr Cleopas, described them as the perfect choice to emerge as candidates.

“We are presenting our best for the election. The former governor is highly experienced in the legislature and the running of the executive arm. He is a lawyer too.

“Our former Chairman is a good party man with oratory power and great leadership skill.

“They will be good representatives in the senate and strong voice for Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation. I call on our people to support these great men in the forthcoming by-election,” he said.

