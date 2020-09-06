Stakeholders laud Gov. Ayade’s project interventions in communities

By George Odok

Yala (Cross River), Sept. 5, 2020 Stakeholders in Yala local government area of Cross River have commended Gov. Ben Ayade for his laudable projects in some communities in the area.

The Vice Chairman of Yala local government area, Mrs Felicia Udelikwo, gave the commendation on Saturday in Yala during the inauguration of some micro projects in the area.

Udelikwo said that the projects would add more value to the growth and development of the benefitting communities.

The governor inaugurated a school block with solar powered borehole in Adum community, a science laboratory in Okpudu and a skill acquisition centre in Okuku.

The Governor was represented at the occasion by Dr Inyang Asibong, the Commissioner for International Development Cooperation.

He said that the projects were executed with a view to improving the livelihood of residents in the benefitting communities.

The micro projects were implemented by the Communities themselves but funded through the Cross River Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA), a World Bank Assisted initiative of the Cross River Government.

In his speech, Mr Toni Ikpeme, the Board Chairman of Cross River CSDA, advised the community to make good use of the facility through proper maintenance.

The Acting General Manager of Cross River CSDA, Mr Fidel Udie, commended the communities for the timely completion of the projects, adding that they have shown capacity that they were ready for more projects.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mrs Stella Odey, thanked Ayade for providing the dividends of democracy across to rural dwellers.

