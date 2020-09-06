Sen. Akwashiki to sink 35 solar power boreholes in his constituency

By Awayi Kuje

Nassarawa Eggon (Nasarawa State) Sept. 5, 2020 Sen. Godiya Akwashiki (APC-Nasarawa North), has promised to provide a solar power borehole in each of the 35 electoral wards of his senatorial district.

Akwashiki said that there was need to provide potable water supply to the people to improve their standard of living.

The senator made the proposal on Saturday the Eggon Youth Movement’s dedication of its reviewed constitution and fund raising for the completion of an examination hall at Eggon Community Secondary School, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Akwashiki, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity said that providing water supply in each of the electoral wards would also boost socio-economic activities of people in the area.

“I want to assure you of my continued commitment to initiate good policies and programmes that will have direct bearing on your lives and the lives of other people.

“I will provide solar powered borehole in each of the 35 electoral wards that make up my senatorial district.

“As he who provides water provides life, human beings cannot sustain their lives without water,” he said.

Akwashiki also assured the people of infrastructural development, as well as youth and women empowerment.

He called on the people of his constituency and the state at large to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Also speaking, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State called on the Eggon nation and other people of the state to support his administration.

Sule, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Youths Development, Mr Kwanta Yakubu assured them of his administration’s commitment to initiate youth friendly policies and programmes for improved standard of living.

Mr Danladi Jatau of the Peoples Democratic Party and member representing Kokona West Constituency at the state legislature assured the Eggon nation of his continuous contribution to the development of the land and state at large.

In their speeches, Mr Mohammed Muluku (APC-Nassarawa Eggon East) and Alhaji Mohammed Alkali (APC-Lafia North), members at the state House of Assembly, promised that they would continue to initiate good policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of Eggon people.

Earlier, Mr Daniel Anyuabaga, National President of the association said that the event was also to present deserving Eggon sons and daughters with awards of excellence to encourage them to do more.

Naija247news reports that the event brought together politicians, traditional and religious leaders and featured the presentation of an award of excellence to Akwashiki among others.

