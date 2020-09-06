San Leon Energy Invests $7.5mln into Nigeria’s Oza Oil Field

San Leon Energy PLC’s (LON: SLE) Oisin Fanning spoke to Proactive London’s Katie Pilbeam about its new US$7.5mln investment into the Oza oil field in Nigeria.

The structure of the deal is via a loan agreement with Decklar Petroleum, a subsidiary of Asian Mineral Resources (CVE: ASN).

San Leon will subscribe for US$7.5mln of Decklar loan notes, carrying interest at 10%, and it will also receive 1.76mln Decklar shares.

San Leon also gains the right to subscribe for another US$7.5mln of notes, plus other 2.5mln shares subject to results from a planned well.

