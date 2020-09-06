Oyo SWAN says Babalade’s death, great loss Babalade

By Akeem Abas

Ibadan, Sept. 5, 2020 The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Oyo State Chapter, has expressed grief over the sudden death of former Super Eagles defender, Ajibade Babalade.

The Chairman, Mr Niyi Alebiosu and Secretary, Mr Adewale Tijani on Saturday in Ibadan described Babalade’s death as a great loss to the football fraternity in Nigeria.

Naija247news reports that Babalade, a former Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) defender, popularly known as “Kunde” died of cardiac arrest on Friday aged 48.

SWAN, however, said it received the news of Babalade’s death with sadness, noting: “The demise of Babalade came to us as a rude shock. It is a tragedy that no one expected. We never expected that this ever lively former footballer will leave so soon.

“It is very sad that this great player, who was an inspiration to young and upcoming players in the country left at a time his service was still needed.”

The association recalled how late Babalade was a member of Super Eagles squad that won bronze at the African Cup of Nations in Senegal in 1992.

It prayed that Almighty God grant the departed ex-footballer eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...