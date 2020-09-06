Omo-Agege felicitates with Boss Mustapha at 64

By Kingsley Okoye

Abuja, Sept. 5, 2020 The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has felicitated with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on his 64th birthday.

Omo-Agege in a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, in Abuja on Saturday, described Mustapha as a patriot and an icon of national service.

Omo-Agege, who is also Chairman, Senate Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution, said: “You have devoted your life to public service with extraordinary courage, resilience and tenacity of purpose.

“We appreciate your commitment and the incredible amount of work you have done.

“Indeed, your commitment to the nation and your capacity for working with people from all parts of Nigeria remain sterling attestations to President Muhammadu Buhari’s considerations for appointing you as SGF.

“As you mark your 64th birthday, I join others to wish you more years of service to humanity and fulfilling years ahead.”

