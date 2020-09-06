Okowa extols Owa monarch on 61st coronation anniversary

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Asaba, Sept. 5, 2020 Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has felicitated with the Chairman of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers and Obi of Owa Kingdom, Obi Emmanuel Efeizomor II, on his 61st coronation anniversary on Sunday.

The governor on Saturday in Asaba, described the renowned traditional ruler as a man of peace and extraordinary humility, who had impacted positively on his people and the state.

He said the monarch’s reign had brought immeasurable transformation and continuous peace to Owa Kingdom and beyond.

“I thank God Almighty for the life of our great king because under his reign, great things happened in the kingdom, including the establishment of enduring infrastructure among others.

“It is under your reign that Owa Kingdom produced the Primate of the Anglican Communion in Nigeria and the governor of Delta.

“You have done your best to positively impact the development of your kingdom and the state; your humility and friendliness have made you a role model that is loved by all,” he said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika,

“Through hard work and focus, you have continued to grow Owaland as well as ensure that peace continues to prevail across the kingdom and its neighbours.

“As chairman of Delta Council of Traditional Rulers, we watch with satisfaction how as a peace-builder per excellence, you masterfully galvanised your colleagues toward peace, security and support to the government of our dear state.

“And as a government, we appreciate your good counsel at all times and all you and your colleagues are doing at the grassroots to make governance easier,” Okowa said.

The governor added that on behalf of “my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, Your Royal Majesty, Obi (Dr) Emmanuel Efeizomor II, Obi of Owa Kingdom on the occasion of your 61st coronation anniversary.

“It is my prayer that God grants you many more years on the ancient throne of your forefathers”.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...