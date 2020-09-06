NICO begins 2nd edition of indigenous language programme in barracks

By Patricia Amogu

Abuja, Sept. 5, 2020 The National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), is set to organise the second edition of its Nigerian Indigenous Language Programme (NILP), in barracks.

The Executive Secretary of NICO, Mr Ado Muhammed Yahuza, said this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by its media officer, Mr Caleb Nor.

The programme scheduled to begin nationwide in selected military, police and paramilitary barracks on Sept. 7, is aimed at promoting cordial relationship between officers and their host communities.

Yahuza said the programme would also enhance intelligence and information gathering and foster espirit-de-corps among the officers.

According to him, the programme will foster peace, national unity and social integration as well as address the critical issue of language endangerment and extinction.

He stated that the opening ceremony of the Abuja edition of the programme would hold at the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Headquarters.

Yahuza said the opening ceremony would be graced by the Commandant-General, NSCDC, Abdullahi Mohammadu and Alhaji Haruna Tanko-Jibrin, the Gomo of Kuje among others.

“Other venues for the training in various parts of the country include: Nigerian Police College, Ikeja; Nigerian Police barracks, Near Dukku Park, Gombe; Customs House, Kofare, Yola, Adamawa; Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Enugu, Bayelsa, Imo and Ondo Commands respectively.

“The programme holds at the Nigerian Correctional Service Command Headquarters in Kwara and Oyo States.

”In Katsina State it would hold at the Police Children School, Dogon Gida Barracks, GRA Katsina with the 31 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, Minna playing host in Niger State,” he said.

The event ends on the Nov. 5.

Yahuza noted that NICO is charged with the responsibility of harnessing Nigerian culture for National Development.

“The Institute through its Nigerian Indigenous Language Programme (NILP) encourages Nigerians to speak languages other than their mother tongue.

NAN reports that the institute as a stakeholder in the implementation of the 2005 UNESCO convention on the protection and promotion of diversity of cultural expressions had demonstrated commitment to the goals of the convention by implementing well-articulated programmes

