NGO solicits government support to curb social vices in adolescent

By Patience Aliyu

Abuja, Sept. 5, 2020 Innovative Solution to Development (ISD), an NGO, has called on government to support community service organisations (CSO’s) in empowering adolescents towards curbing social vices in the society.

Mr Abdulmajeed Yakubu, acting Chief Executive Officer of ISD made this appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the Skill acquisition graduation ceremony organised for adolescents.

The event took place on Saturday at the youth centre of Karu Local Government Secretariat, Nassarawa State.

NAN reports that with the support from donor agencies like Institute for Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) and Centre for Diesease Control (NCDC), ISD has been catering to the needs of vulnerable members of the society since its inception in 2013.

Yakubu said if non-indigenous organisations are committed to empowering the cause of the less priviledged members of the society, then government needs to do more to support its citizens.

“We are calling on government agencies to come and support every other Community Service Organisation’s (CSO) implementing in all the communities across the states in Nigeria.

“If the people that are supporting us can go as far as coming to our country to support such ventures then our government should be able to do better for the citizens in empowering them so as to curb all the social vices evident in the society,” he said.

Yakubu said the essence of the training is to build resilience in the children to enable them address basic household needs.

He said that this would help them with little or no external support and also prevent them from unnecessary exposures to violence common with their age groups.

“What we are looking at is a situation where every household will be able to provide for themselves without external support from outsiders.

“So that in the long run, we will curb any form of violence arising as a result of street hawking and other activities that could subject the children to harm,” he said.

Similarly Mr Jibrin Alhassan, Desk Officer/Social Welfare Officer, Karu council commended ISD for its numerous interventions in the Local government, saying they are the only NGO that has identified with the council since their inception.

“What they are doing in Karu Local government is in different shapes; they are into schools, block grants and skill acquisitions.

“They came to Karu L.G.C about six years ago and they are doing a lot.

“They are the only CSO’s serving in Karu local government now presently with IHVN, and they are basically doing a lot.”

For their parts, Miss Ihuoma Nwoko and Miss Dorcas Katampe, both beneficiaries of the training, and some parents expressed gratitude to ISD for the opportunity given to them and promised to utilise the knowledge gained to improve their lives.

NAN reports that the Skill Acquisition training focused on tailoring, catering services, soap making, ankara bag and bead making.

The highlights of the graduation ceremony was the presentation of certificates and starter kits to the graduands.

