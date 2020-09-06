NCAC DG inaugurates creative industry sub-committees

By Chinenye Offor

Abuja, Sept. 5, 2020 The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has inaugurated the creative industry sub-committees.

Runsewe said that the sub-committees were initiated because of the great hit occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic to the creative industry.

The 13 sub-committees under the National Creative Industry Committee were inaugurated via virtual zoom Saturday.

Speaking at the occasion in Abuja, Rusewe charged the heads of the committees to ensure that they leave no stone unturned in carrying out their assignments.

He added that efforts put in place were expected to stand the test of time with impact on not just the individual industries represented, but as well as the lives of operators in such sectors.

The all-inclusive committees are: Tourism and Hospitality, Performing Arts, Visual Arts, Writers and Publishers, Entertainment, Motion Pictures, Exhibition Organizers, Fashion Industry and Industry Reporters.

Others are Digital Marketing and Content Development, Institutional Representation and Creative Industry Finance Support Group.

According him, the formal inauguration kick-started the practical phase of the implementation agenda.

“We are doing our best from here, believing that the sub-committees captured all sectors and segments of the industry, including the physically challenged.

“We therefore, expect very well thought-out feedback and enjoin all those privileged to be members not to think themselves above others, but work and behave as true representatives of the sectors listed,” he said.

He, however, said that all hands must be on deck to deliver a brand new industry built on solid grounds.

Runsewe therefore, called on the entire industry to appreciate all this important government intervention, and work together to make Nigeria an enviable cultural and tourism destination in Africa.

