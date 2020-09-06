Mouka reaffirms commitment to consumers’ wellbeing, quality product

By Raji Rasak

Lagos, Sept. 6, 2020 The Chief Executive Officer of Mouka, Raymond Murphy, says the company will continue to engage stakeholders on innovating and renovating the product’s portfolio to make it exciting and appealing to consumers.

Murphy said Mouka, being the Nigeria’s foremost manufacturer of mattresses and beddings, spoke at a virtual stakeholders’ engagement in Lagos on Sunday.

He said the stakeholders, which comprise consumers, employees, business partners, agencies and the media, would ensure that Mouka delivered on its promise to add comfort to life.

“Mouka, in its giant stride, will keep on innovating and renovating its product portfolio to keep it exciting and appealing to consumers.

“In addition, the company will continue to give its teeming consumers more value for money by deploying value-added promotions and producing durable products.

“This will be through intensive Research and Development (R&D),” Murphy said.

He said that the company had invested a great deal in equipping its state-of-the-art laboratories to ensure the production of quality mattresses and other bedding products.

“This is why Mouka brand is unique, and the leader in its industry,” Murphy said in a statement by Mr Opeyemi Semasa, the Senior Executive, TPT Digital Media.

On other initiatives, he said that the company would remain dynamic and responsive to consumers’ needs and preferences.

He said that Mouka had been given back to society through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives which was highlighted as one of its cardinal focusses in the fiscal period.

Murphy said that the company recently donated over one thousand mattresses to Lagos, Ogun and Oyo State Governments for the enhancement of their isolation centres for the treatment of infected people.

The chief executive officer said that the company had introduced campaigns such as, ‘StayhomewithMouka’ to educate, engage and support its consumers during the lockdown.

“Mouka partnered with the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy on the #SleepBetterStayHealthy Campaign, to raise awareness for the importance of quality sleep in building a healthy immune system, especially during a pandemic,” he said.

