Lawyer wants AGF seek review of judgment debt against Nigeria

By Femi Ogunshola

Abuja, Sept. 5, 2020 A lawyer and politician, Dr Kayode Ajulo, has urged the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to seek review of judgment debts against Nigeria.

He gave the advice in a statement on Saturday in Abuja against the backdrop of the judgment of the High Court of England in the case of Nigeria versus P&ID.

The court had held that the contract and all the processes leading to an award of $6 billion with interest against Nigeria was shrouded in forgery and fraud.

Ajulo said that the review would promote the rule of law, good governance, accountability, transparency, anti-corruption and due process.

He said some patriotic Nigerians including himself would be willing to render professional services to the federal government in support of

efforts to tackle funds mismanagement and promote transparency.

Ajulo said that all hands must be on deck in the fight against corruption by promoting transparency and accountability through mobilisation and advocacy for human rights.

He noted that P&ID’s claim of acquiring a land allotted to it by the Government of Cross River was denied by the state.

According to him, Cross River Government, in a letter in 2010, informed P&ID of land allocation subject to payment of a certain amount of money.

He said that the amount was never paid by P&ID, adding that it negated P&ID’s assertion that it had commenced work on the project.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...