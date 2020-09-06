Lawmaker distributes food items worth N2.8m to widows in Nasarawa

By Awayi Kuje

Akwanga (Nasarawa State) Sept. 6, 2020 Mr Nehemiah Tsentse-Dandaura, the Deputy Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has distributed food items worth N2.76 million to over 120 widows in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

Naija247news reports that the gesture is to improve well being of widows and children of deceased pastors, Gods General and Ministers of the gospel.

Tsentse-Dandaura (APC-Akwanga North), disclosed this during a Special Service and presentation of the items to the beneficiaries at United English Baptist Church, Akwanga on Sunday.

The event was organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Akwanga LGA chapter.

The lawmaker said the gesture was part of his continued commitment to put smiles on the faces of the widows in the society.

He listed the items to include 100 bags of 25 kg of rice, 100 bags of 10 kg of Semovita, 100 bags of 10kg of maize flour, 100 cartoons of pasta and 100 cartoons of noodles.

“To cushion the effects of COVID-19, I have shared items to Jama’atul Nasrul Islam (JNI), less privilege and CAN for distribution to their members.

“On Sunday, CAN organised a programme of this nature to officially distribute the donated items,” he said.

Tsentse-Dandaura promised the constituents quality and sound representations aimed at improving their living standard.

“I will continue to assist the windows, orphans and other people of my constituency and the state at large in order to improve on their standard of living.”

Tsentse-Dandaura pledged continued partnership with the association for peace and overall development of the area.

He called on Christians and other people of the state to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration and other leaders at all levels to enable them succeed.

In a remark, Dr Armstrong Ajayi, Senior Pastor, First Baptist Church, Akwanga while quoting the Holy Bible said that God will bless those who care for the widows and orphans among others.

Ajayi enjoined political leaders and wealthy individuals to emulate the gesture to assist widows and less privilege in the society.

Also speaking, Rev. Samson Chuga, Chairman of CAN in the area, said the event was organised to identify with the widows of pastors, Gods General and Ministers of the gospel.

“The occasion is stream in hospitality and welfare drive with the intention of showing them practical care and love by extending palliative to them in this economic down turn.

“The second reason for this gathering is to honour our past heroes. As a body, united church, the Church of Christ in Akwanga.

“We are stretched by the fact that these pastors and colleagues laboured for the Lord, thus, honouring them is a way of acknowledging and appreciating their labour.

“On the other dimension, the programme is to share with you our vision and drive as CAN in Akwanga,” he said.

He commended the lawmaker for the gesture as well as his support to the association and prayed God to bless him.

Mrs Ladi Nyam, one of the beneficiaries, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture and prayed God to bless him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC), political, religious and community leaders in the area.

