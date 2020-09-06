Kano residents advocate measures to regulate transport fares

By Muhammad Nur Tijani ‎

Kano, Sept. 5, 2020 Some residents of Kano metropolis have called for proactive measures to guard against hike in transport fares following the introduction of the new pump price regime.

A cross section of the residents made the call in an in an interview with newsmen on Saturday in Kano.

A NAN correspondent who monitored the situation in the metropolis, reports that most of the ‎servicing stations were dispensing ‎fuel between N158 and N161 per litre.

However, some of the petrol stations ‎were still dispensing fuel at N148 per litre.‎

A motorist, Idi Garba, said that the increase in pump price might affect transport fares as well as public transportation services.‎

Mr Raji Sadik, a resident, called on the motorists not to increase transport fares to guard against hike in prices of food items, goods and services.

‎“Hike in transport fares will make farmers and traders who bring agricultural produce from villages to the market to increase their prices,” Sadik said.‎

Another resident, Sabo Abdullahi, urged the transport operators to ease the burden on commuters.

‎A commercial cab operator, Bala Muhammad, however, called for proactive measures to regulate operations of fuel marketers to ensure effective measurement of their equipment.

Bala said the call was imperative to protect customers against being shortchanged by the servicing stations.

“Most of the filling stations have already effected changes to the new pump price, but in the event of reduction, it took them many days to adjust,” he said.

