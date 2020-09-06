Jeff-Johnson emerges ADP senatorial candidate for Lagos Bye election

By Bolaji Buhari

Lagos ,Sept. 6, 2020 A 39-year-old management consultant, Mr Adebowale Jeff-Johnson, has emerged as the Action Democratic Party (ADP) candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial Bye election slated for Oct. 31.

Jeff-Johnson, a sole contender for the ticket, emerged at the party’s primary on Sunday in Lagos.

Naija247news reports that Jeff-Johnson’s candidacy was affirmed by 50 delegates from across the five local government areas in the senatorial district via voice votes.

The five LGAs that make up the senatorial district are: Kosofe, Ibeju-Lekki, Epe, Ikorodu and Shomolu.

Speaking, a member of the National Executive Committee of the party, Mr Adelaja Adeoye, who supervised the exercise, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise.

He said the seamless way in which the party primary was conducted showed that ADP was a truly democratic party.

Adeoye, also the ADP National Publicity Secretary, said the party adopted the affirmation method as Jeff-Johnson was the only aspirant.

He said emergence of the candidate, whom he described as a technocrat, would guarantee victory for the party at the polls.

“I commend all party members for seamlessly choosing our candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial Bye election.

“The party is proud of you and the party secretariat led by Sanni Yabagi, asked me to thank you for standing staunchly with the party.

“Our candidate is no doubt a technocrat who will not disappoint, if he is elected as your representative.

“We urge you to give him and the party all the support so that we can win the election by God’s grace,” Adeoye said.

He said the party has no aspirant for Kosofe II State Constituency election, hence emergence of the only senatorial candidate at the primary.

Adeoye said ADP would prepare well for the election, urging party members to reaffirm their commitment.

Earlier, Mr Bolaji Nasir, the State Chairman of the party, thanked members for the successful conduct of the primary.

Nasir said it was gladdening that the party, in spite of being three years old, had proven to be a reference point in strong internal democracy.

“We are one of the 18 political parties, out of the over 90 parties that survived deregistration by INEC, which means that we have achieved a lot in just three years.

“We have continued to grow through the support of you, our loyal party members, and I urge you to continue to support the party to achieve greatness,” he said.

In his remarks, Jeff-Johnson thanked the party delegates for choosing him, saying that he would not disappoint them, if elected.

“I will not be an Abuja senator if I am elected. I will always come to you, my people to understand your needs and engage you on how we can make our senatorial district better,” he said.

NAN reports that the exercise was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It also reports the senatorial seat became vacant following the death of Sen. Bayo Osinowo, representing the district, on June 15

