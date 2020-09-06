Imo North by-election: Okewulonu emerges PDP Senatorial candidate

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Owerri, Sept. 5, 2020 Mr Emmanuel Okewulonu on Saturday emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), primaries for Imo North Senatorial by-election.

Naija247news, reports that the Imo North Senatorial by-election has been slated for Oct. 31, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Chuba Oramisi, Chairman, PDP National Electoral Committee, while announcing the results, said Okewulonu polled 609 votes, while his closest rival, Mr Patrick Ndubueze, got 27 votes.

He further stated that the total accredited voters was 659, with 23 votes voided and the total valid votes was 636.

He commended Okewulonu for his emergence while also applauding the delegates for their peaceful disposition.

NAN reports that the primaries was monitored by INEC.

