FG completes N2.6b Sokoto-Illela-Usman Danfodio University road

By Habibu Harisu

Sokoto, Sept. 5, 2020 The Federal Government has completed Sokoto-Illela-Usman Danfodio University road, awarded at the cost N2.6 billion.

The 7.7 kilometer project was awarded following its destruction by flood in 2012.

Newsmen reports that a team of professionals from Federal Ministry of Works undertook final assessment of the completed project and announced its formal take over by government from the contractor, Mother CAT Nigeria Limited.

The assessment team was led by Deputy Director of Works, Mr Goni Muhammad, who said the project had undergone required professional scrutiny and was certified to have been executed within specification.

He expressed appreciation to the Sokoto State Government, the University community, road transport unions and other road users over their support and cooperation that ensured successful completion of the project

Muhammad expressed optimism that the project would benefit Nigerians, included students of the university.

In a remark, the Vice Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodio University, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, thanked the Federal government for executing the project.

Bilbis said the university community had faced transportation challenges prior to the completion of the road project and urged President Muhammad Buhari to consider the institution for more infrastructural projects.

The vice chancellor advised that speed limit bumps be provided to protect the road users from reckless drivers.

Earlier, the Federal Controller of Works in Sokoto state, Mr Victor Akintade, said they ensured strict compliance to standard in the course of the road construction.

He said reports and certificates were awarded after each stage and expressed optimism that the road would last for a long time.

Mr Mustapha Muhammad of Sokoto state ministry of works also commended the federal government for the project.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...