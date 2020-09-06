Everton sign Brazil midfielder from Napoli

Liverpool (UK), Sept. 5, 2020 (Reuters/Naija247news) English Premier League (EPL) clubside Everton on Saturday said they have signed Brazil midfielder Allan from Italian side Napoli on a three-year deal.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but British media reported Everton had paid a fee of around 25 million pounds to Napoli for the 29-year-old.

Allan scored 11 goals and grabbed 16 assists in more than 200 appearances for Napoli across all competitions, helping them claim the Coppa Italia last season.

“It is a real pleasure to sign for Everton. I am immensely happy to be here,” Allan said in a club statement.

“I hope I will, like I have done in my entire career, contribute with my performances together with my teammates and that I put in some great games, great performances and win important things.”

