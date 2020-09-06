Energy conference ‘ll enrich national discourse on sustainable electrification- NEF

By Raji Rasak

Lagos, Sept. 6, 2020 The 2020 Nigeria Energy Forum (NEF- 2020) Virtual Mini-conference will strengthen and enrich national discourse on sustainable electrification and clean energy investments.

Dr Daniel Adeuyi, the Chairman, Nigeria Energy Forum (NEF), made this known on Sunday in Lagos, saying that the programme was being organised by the forum.

Adeuyi said: “The virtual conference series is aim at strengthening and enriching the national discourse on sustainable electrification and clean energy investments.

“It will also focus on energy technologies for remote working.

“This follows stakeholder consultation on the physical event, which was postponed in April due to the global challenge of COVID- 19 pandemic.”

He said that in August, the forum completed a cross-industry electronic survey, which revealed that about 85 per cent of stakeholders were highly interested in attending a monthly two-hour virtual conference series.

Adeuyi said the virtual conference would hold on Sept.10; Oct. 8; Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.

“NEF2020 will feature over four top-class hands-on capacity building virtual workshops on Upscaling Off-grid Energy in Nigeria, by USAID Power Africa Nigeria Power Sector Programme.

“Others are: Clean Energy Recovery Impact Workshop, by All On; Women Leaders Energy Panel; and Africa Energy Ideas Contest Finals by NIEEE-NEF.

“No fewer than one thousand participants are expected to attend the four free webinars, which will feature virtual technical, investment and training sessions.

“Participants will acquire new skills through exposure to modern energy technologies, and engage with expert speakers and training providers.”

He said that the series, which would focus on Energy Solutions for Sustainable Recovery, would begin on Sept.10.

Also, Mr Adekunle Makinde, the NIEEE former National Chairman, said said the e-conference represents “a pragmatic approach for supporting ongoing efforts of the Federal Government.

Makinde said that it would also support the health professionals and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in fighting the Coronavirus outbreak.

He said the Minister of State for Power, Dr Goddy Agba, would formally open the webinar series on Sept.10.

He said that the lead discussants include: “Prof. James Momoh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Mrs Onyeche Tifase, Managing Director, Siemens Energy Limited Nigeria.”

