Edo Polls: PDP commends Benin monarch on peace meeting

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, Sept. 5, 2020 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Campaign Council for Edo Governorship Election, has commended the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omonoba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, for his peace intervention.

The party’s campaign council gave the commendation in a statement signed by its Secretary, Publicity Sub-Committee, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Saturday.

Ologbondiyan commended the traditional ruler for his fatherly intervention to ensure peaceful and credible governorship election in Edo.

He urged all stakeholders to allow their actions to be guided by the admonitions of the Oba of Benin as well as other royal fathers in the state, before, during and after the election.

Ologbondiyan assured that the PDP campaign as well as its teeming members and supporters across the state, as a law-abiding and well-known peaceful political party would maintain peaceful conduct.

“We have always and will continue to conduct our activities and campaign in very peaceful and orderly manner, which has endeared us to the majority of Edo people.

“Indeed, our campaign and party members tremendously value the forthright admonitions, reprimands, counsel and direction by the royal father, which is a reinforcement of our party’s established and unwavering commitment toward peaceful electoral process,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was committed to peaceful electoral process particularly in the Edo governorship election, in spite of unwarranted attacks on its members.

He said the party was also elated by the advice on credible and issue-based campaign, guided by manifestos and geared toward the development of the state.

“We are happy because such has been the fulcrum and mainstay of our campaign, for which we command the followership of the overwhelming majority of the people of Edo.

“Unarguably, ours has been a campaign established on the personal integrity and sterling performance of our candidate, Gov. Godwin Obaseki.

“This is particularly on his development programmes and projects in all critical sectors across the nooks and crannies of Edo, for which the people are eager to re-elect him as their governor,” he said.

He said that Obaseki did not have need of any underhand measure or resort to violence in the election, given the overwhelming support he was enjoying across the state, in addition to the fact that Edo had always been home to the PDP.

“This is why Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, have continued to receive rousing solidarity from all the segments of the voting population across Edo, and the tide of the election is clear to all.

“Our commitment remains with the people of Edo, who have continued to demonstrate their solidarity to Obaseki in all our rallies as well as in always coming out enmasse to defend their state and their governor,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...